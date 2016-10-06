Sports

October 6, 2016 8:27 PM

Harvick wins pole for opening race of 2nd round of Chase

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CONCORD, N.C.

Kevin Harvick won the pole Thursday night for the opening race of the second round of NASCAR's playoffs.

Harvick turned a lap at 196.029 mph to earn the top starting spot Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He edged Alex Bowman, the replacement driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Chase Elliott qualified third and was followed by Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart and AJ Allmendinger.

Martin Truex Jr., winner of two of the first three Chase races, qualified seventh.

He was followed by Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson as Chase drivers took eight of the top 11 spots in Thursday night qualifying.

