Tite's Brazil trashes Bolivia as Neymar scores 300th goal

Brazil maintained its momentum in South America's World Cup qualifiers by thrashing Bolivia 5-0 on Thursday, staying a point behind Uruguay which stayed top after defeating Venezuela.
Elsewhere, Copa America champions Chile sank even lower after losing 3-0 to Ecuador, while Colombia managed to beat Paraguay away 1-0 with a goal in the dying minutes.
BRAZIL
"Ole, ole, ole, ole... Tite! Tite!" It had been ages since a Brazil coach had the pleasure of being hailed as a hero by fans. But that happened on Thursday to Adenor Bacchi, universally known as Tite, only three games after getting the job and winning his third consecutive match for Brazil. Nearly all 30,000 supporters at the Arena das Dunas in sunny Natal, in the country's Northeast, sounded excited about the 55-year-old from the beginning to the end of the hammering of the Bolivians.
The goals were scored by Neymar (10), Philippe Coutinho (25), Filipe Luis (38), Gabriel Jesus (44) and Roberto Firmino (75). Brazil's goalkeeper Alison barely touched the ball during the entire game.
Before Tite took over, Brazil wasn't even among the top four positions in South America's qualifying standings — each of which is worth an automatic place at the World Cup in Russia. After victories over Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia, Brazil has 18 points in the standings, one behind leaders Uruguay. If the five-time world champions beat Venezuela away and Uruguay fails to win at Colombia next week, supporters that had feared the humiliation of not even qualifying for the World Cup will instead see their team in number one position.
"We feel that the atmosphere here has changed for the better," right-back Dani Alves said at the end of the match, without mentioning Tite's predecessor Dunga.
Barcelona star Neymar delivered a great performance in the 65 minutes he was on the pitch before he left with a bleeding forehead caused by a Bolivian elbow. He scored the opening goal, repeatedly dribbled through Bolivia's defense, irritated the opposition but also picked his third yellow card, which suspends him from Tuesday's clash against Venezuela, in Merida.
That card, however, makes Neymar an almost sure presence in the derby against Argentina in Belo Horizonte on Nov.10.
Neymar's goal was the 300th of his career, according with the Brazilian Football Confederation. These figures include all those he scored for Brazil, Santos and Barcelona as a professional since 2009. He also surpassed midfielder Zico as the 4th top goalscorer in Brazil's history. Now Neymar only trails Romario (56), Ronaldo (67) and Pele (95). The Barcelona star is 24 years-old.
The easy win came after some initial difficulties for coach Tite, who lost Real Madrid's left-winger Marcelo and midfielder Casemiro to injury and Guanghzhou Evergrande's midfielder Paulinho to suspension. He also took a risk in changing Chelsea winger Willian for Liverpool's "magician" Coutinho, but the diminutive playmaker was one of the best on the pitch on Thursday.
URUGUAY
South American qualifying leader Uruguay was not surprised by last-place Venezuela in Montevideo and won 3-0 in convincing fashion. Only weeks ago Venezuela nearly beat Argentina, but the Uruguayans didn't offer a chance and won with goals scored by Nicolas Lodeiro (28), Edinson Cavani (46 and 79). Uruguay has 19 points and Venezuela stays with their two. Now Uruguay will try to hold on to their lead in Colombia next week.
CHILE
Chile had yet another embarrassing result losing 3-0 to Ecuador in Quito. It could have been much more if the hosts had their finishing right in the second half. Now Ecuador has 16 points, five more than Chile, which is under serious risk of not making it to Russia 2018. Antonio Valencia (18), Cristian Ramirez (23) and Felipe Caicedo (46) scored the goals.
Chile could well need the three points they are seeking from the 0-0 home draw with Bolivia in September. Chile's federation claimed that Bolivia fielded an ineligible player, defender Nelson Cabrera.
The strangest incident of the evening was in Ecuador's Enner Valencia being removed in an ambulance after an apparent injury. Local media said police officials could have arrested him in the end of the match for not paying alimony.
COLOMBIA
Edwin Cardona scored the 90th minute winner against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asuncion. The result gives a breather to the Colombians, who now have 16 points against 12 of the Paraguayans, who will stay in sixth place.
