Michigan women beat No. 25 Gonzaga 78-66 in Paradise Jam

Katelynn Flaherty made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Siera Thompson added five 3s and 21 points, and Michigan beat No. 25 Gonzaga 78-66 in the Paradise Jam on Thursday night.
Nicole Munger played a key role in the final minutes for Michigan. She made a 3-pointer from the corner for a 70-63 lead with 3:19 left and drew a charge with 32.6 seconds remaining. She was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and hit two free throws for a 74-66 lead.
Hallie Thome had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Michigan (5-0), which never trailed. The Wolverines made 12 of 21 3-pointers while Gonzaga was just 3 of 20 (15 percent).
Boogie Brozoski hit a long contested 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give Michigan a 44-34 lead.
Jill Barta made 9 of 13 shots, hit all eight of her free-throw attempts and finished with a season high 27 points for Gonzaga (3-1). Emma Stach added 11 points and eight rebounds.
