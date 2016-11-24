Max Pacioretty breaks tie, Canadiens beat Hurricanes 2-1

Max Pacioretty broke a tie 14 seconds into the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina 2-1 on Thursday night to end the Hurricanes' winning streak at five games.
Carey Price made 31 saves, and Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens improved to 15-4-2 and avenged a 3-2 loss last week in Carolina with backup Al Montoya in goal.
Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots. The Hurricanes dropped to 8-7-4.
Pacioretty put Montreal ahead early the third when he took the rebound of Tomas Plekanec's shot off the end boards and banked it in off Ward. Carolina coach Bill Peters challenged that Plekanec was offside on the play but the goal stood up to video review.
The Hurricanes opened the scoring at 10:32 of the first period after a bounce put Lindholm in alone on the right side for a perfect wrist shot to the top corner.
Shaw tied it at 12:08, fighting off a check to jam in a feed from behind the net by Charles Hudon.
NOTES: The Hurricanes lead the NHL in penalty killing. They stopped both Montreal power plays and have not allowed a short-handed goal in 11 games (0 for 24). ... Carolina outscored opponents 14-5 during its five-game winning streak.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: Complete three-game Canadian trip at Ottawa on Saturday night.
Canadiens: Open five-game trip in Detroit on Saturday night. They also will face Anaheim, San Jose, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
