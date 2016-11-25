Kuwait faces exclusion from Asian Cup if FIFA ban remains

Kuwait will be removed from the 2019 Asian Cup if it is still suspended by FIFA on Dec. 18.
The Asian Football Confederation set the deadline Friday, giving Kuwait three weeks to resolve a government-imposed law affecting the independence of national sports bodies.
The dispute involves ruling family politics linked to Olympic powerbroker and FIFA Council member Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.
FIFA suspended the Kuwaiti soccer federation in October 2015 when the national team was midway through a 2018 World Cup qualifying group. Despite Kuwait forfeiting three matches, it still finished third in a five-team group and advanced to an Asian Cup qualifying group stage.
The AFC wants clarity one month before making the 24-team draw in January.
The 2019 Asian Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates.
