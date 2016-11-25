Grand Meadow wins fourth-consecutive 9-Man championship

Grand Meadow led by just six points at halftime of the 9-Man State Championship against Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran, but like most games on the Superlarks' 50-game winning streak, their strength took over in a big way in the second half.
Senior Christophor Bain rushed for 278 yards, including 174 after half, and four touchdowns to lead Grand Meadow to the 9-Man State Championship with a 41-21 win over Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran in Prep Bowl XXXV.
"Make 'em tackle us - that's a phrase that we like to use," said Grand Meadow coach Gary Sloan. "We think we can wear people out even if they're tackling us. I think that kind of showed up in the third and fourth quarter."
It was the 50th consecutive victory and fourth-straight title for Grand Meadow (14-0), tying Eden Prairie (2011-2014) and Mahnomen (1990-93) for the second-longest championship streak in Minnesota high school football history. Another 9-Man program, Stephen Argyle Central, holds the record with five consecutive championships from 2003-2007.
Leading 20-14 at the half, Bain busted through the Cleveland defense untouched for a 78-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter. Cleveland-IL (13-1) wouldn't get any closer after the backbreaking play.
"We felt really good at halftime being down only one touchdown," said Cleveland-IL coach Kyle Atherton. "That was a shot in the arm that we weren't expecting."
Bain added his fourth touchdown midway through the third to extend the Grand Meadow lead to 34-14. The 205-pounder fought tears in the post-game press conference as he tried to explain what it meant to end his career with another state title.
"It's just hard knowing that this is the last time you get to play with your friends you grew up playing with all your life," Bain said.
The game was competitive throughout the first half with Cleveland's big plays countering Grand Meadow's methodical marches. Grand Meadow raced to a 14-0 first-quarter lead behind Wes Ojulu's 24-yard touchdown reception and Bain's first touchdown run.
Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet connected with Austin Plonsky for a 59-yard score less than a minute after Bain's score, however, to cut the lead deficit to seven.
Another Bain touchdown run extended Grand Meadow's lead to 20-7, but it would be short-lived after Kopet found a streaking Jaiden Zishka for 61-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-14 entering half.
