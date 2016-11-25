Charlie Strong and Texas soundly beaten by TCU, 31-9

Quarterback Kenny Hill ran for two touchdowns and TCU beat Texas 31-9 Friday, sending Longhorns coach Charlie Strong to a crushing loss in what may be his final game after three seasons.
Amid swirling reports he will be fired, Texas officials had said this week that Strong's future would be evaluated after the game. The loss dropped Strong to 16-21 at Texas and he's the first coach in program history with three consecutive losing seasons.
Strong has two years left on a guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per season.
Strong said he expects to meet with Texas President Greg Fenves and athletic director Mike Perrin on Saturday.
"I said the third year we'll make progress, the fourth year will be our year," Strong said. "I was told when I came in three years ago to build a program. The wins and losses don't add up, but it's more than that ... (It's) taking the program in the right direction."
Hill scored TCU's first touchdown with a 4-yard run that capped the Horned Frogs' first drive. He scored again in the third quarter on a 41-yard scamper that saw him break away from a pass rush and dart along the right sideline to the end zone for a 17-9 lead.
TCU (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) blew it open in the fourth quarter when Trevorris Johnson capped a 97-yard touchdown drive with a 5-yard TD and Darius Anderson ran 70-yards for a score.
Texas (5-7, 3-6) running back D'Onta Foreman rushed for 165 yards for and passed 2,000 yards on the season.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs became bowl eligible behind a defensive effort that gave up big yards to Foreman but didn't break when it mattered. By keeping him out of the end zone and forcing early field goals, TCU never let the Longhorns grab a lead. TCU also dialed up steady pressure on Texas freshman quarterback Shane Buechele with four sacks.
Texas: Strong's future looks bleak. Longhorns players had rallied behind their coach this week, with several giving tearful pleas for him to return next season. And the defense played arguably its best game of the year. Strong had hoped a win and a bowl trip would earn him another year, then had to watch as the game turned into a blowout.
"Every year, it turned into being all about me. It never should have been all about me. The players should have been given a chance to enjoy it," Strong said.
UP NEXT:
TCU: The Horned Frogs host Kansas State to end the regular season
Texas: The Longhorns season is over.
Comments