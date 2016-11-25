No. 8 Ohio State pulls away late, beats FGCU 79-66

Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Florida Gulf Coast 79-66 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Shayla Cooper finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (4-1), who needed an 11-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to take control. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State.
Taylor Gradinjan and Nasrin Ulel each scored 13 for Florida Gulf Coast (2-3), which trailed by one at halftime and was still within five points early in the fourth.
The Eagles (2-3) — who are playing this weekend about two miles from their campus — were 12 for 37 from 3-point range and 8 for 30 from inside the arc.
