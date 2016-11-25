Earl Thomas ruled out for Seahawks

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas will miss the first start of his professional career Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thomas was ruled out Friday due to a hamstring strain suffered during last week's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Thomas has started 106 straight regular-season games and 12 playoff games without missing a game due to injury.
Steven Terrell is expected to start in Thomas' place against Tampa Bay. It will be his first career start.
Center Justin Britt is expected to be a game-time decision. Britt sprained his ankle last week against Philadelphia and was unable to practice all week. Britt will be in uniform Sunday and at least available as a backup, but rookie Joey Hunt would get the start if Britt is unable to play.
Also ruled out for Seattle were running backs C.J. Prosise (shoulder blade) and Troymaine Pope (ankle), and defensive end Michael Bennett (knee). Linebacker Brock Coyle (foot) is doubtful. Cornerback DeShawn Shead (hamstring), receiver Tanner McEvoy (toe) and defensive end Damontre Moore (foot) are questionable.
