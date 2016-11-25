Lumen Christi runs past Lakers to win Division 6 final

Senior Bo Bell ran 40 times for 238 yards and a touchdown, leading Jackson Lumen Christi to a 26-14 win over Maple City Glen Lake in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 6 state final.
Kyle Minder had 66 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Lumen Christi (12-2) Friday at Ford Field in Detroit to help the Titans win their first Division 6 title.
Jackson Lumen Christi last won a state championship in 2009 in Division 5.
Maple City Glen Lake quarterback Cade Peterson passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Nick Rice finished with 116 yards and a touchdown. The Lakers (11-3) were held to 4 yards rushing in the game.
Lumen Christi jumped out to a 13-0 lead after Minder's scoring runs of 3 yards and 1 yard.
Minder's third touchdown, from 1-yard out, extended the lead to 20-7 late in the second quarter. Bell made it 26-7 with a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
