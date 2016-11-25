Lamar beats Trinity Catholic 26-18 for Missouri 2A title

Cooper Lucas ran for 110 yards and the go-ahead touchdown, Stuart McKarus added two more touchdowns and Lamar rallied to beat Trinity Catholic 26-18 on Friday in the Missouri 2A state championship game.
The Tigers (14-0), who routed Brentwood in the semifinals, won their sixth consecutive state title by extending their playoff winning streak to 34 games.
Trinity Catholic (12-1) gave them their toughest test all season.
Isaiah Williams threw for 277 yards and, along with the first of his two touchdown runs, pushed the Titans to a 12-10 lead late in the third quarter in their quest for their first championship.
McKarus capped a 67-yard drive with a short touchdown run with 5:09 left to give Lamar the lead, and Lucas's 11-yard touchdown run a few minutes later put the game out of reach.
Comments