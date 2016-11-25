Hayward scores 24, Jazz run away from Hawks 95-68

Gordon Hayward scored 24 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks 95-68 on Friday night.
The Hawks have now lost four of five after starting the season a red-hot 9-2.
Hayward was unstoppable early and started the game making his first six shots. Utah used a 23-2 run early in the fourth quarter to put the game away as George Hill hit a pair 3-pointers and Rudy Gobert converted a three-point play.
Hill finished with 23 and Gobert notched double-double No. 8 with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 16 for the Hawks (10-6) and Paul Millsap added 11. Atlanta shot just 31.3 percent from the field.
The Jazz (9-8) won the second quarter 24-11 to push its lead to 48-34 at halftime. They used a 20-3 run to build the cushion, highlighted by a behind-the-back dribble, pull-up jumper by Hill followed by a 3-pointer from the veteran.
Atlanta struggled offensively and simply couldn't get stops for long stretches.
TIP-INS
Hawks: Kyle Korver returned to the lineup after taking last game off to rest. ... Dwight Howard was held to four points on 2 for 9 shooting.
Jazz: Boris Diaw made his fifth start of the season at power forward. Trey Lyles had started at the position the last two games. ... Utah won the rounding battle 55-40.
THE DEAL
The Jazz traded the No. 12 pick of the 2016 draft to the Hawks in a three-team deal that moved Hill from the Pacers and sent Jeff Teague to Indiana from Atlanta. The Hawks selected Taurean Prince with the pick.
Hill entered the game averaging a team-high 20.6 points and 4.6 assists while the Hawks handed the keys to third-year point guard Schroder, who entered averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists.
"It doesn't take a genius to figure out that we can get better with a point guard," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder about the trade. "You saw that early this season with what George has been able to do."
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said he's happy Schroder, but wants more consistency from the young player.
UP NEXT
Hawks: Atlanta travels to face the Lakers on Sunday in game No. 2 of a four-game road trip.
Jazz: Utah travels Monday to play the Timberwolves and their young corps highlighted by Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
