Anthony's jumper, 35 points give Knicks OT win over Hornets

Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 35 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 3.1 seconds left in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-111 on Friday night.
Derrick Rose added 16 points and blocked Kemba Walker's 3-pointer that would have won it just before the buzzer. Kristaps Porzingis also scored 16 points in the Knicks' sixth straight home victory.
Former Hornets guard Courtney Lee finished with 12 points in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Marco Belinelli scored 19 points, Nicolas Batum had 18 and Walker added 17 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.
