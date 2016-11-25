Furman rolls to 98-48 win over Division II Hiwassee

Matt Rafferty scored 18 points and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds as Furman rolled to a 98-48 victory over Division II Hiwassee on Friday night.
Rafferty made 8 of 11 field goals. Geoff Beans scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Furman (3-3). Kris Acox added 13 points and Daniel Fowler had 11 for the Paladins, who shot 57 percent from the floor, forced 20 turnovers, and outrebounded the Tigers 54-27.
Ben Snider had 10 points to lead Hiwassee. The Tigers shot just 29 percent from the field, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
The Paladins had a double-digit lead six minutes into the game and led 47-25 at the break. Beans' 3-pointer gave Furman a 62-30 lead with about 15 minutes remaining.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
