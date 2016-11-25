Sports

November 25, 2016 10:26 PM

Coffey, balanced attack lead Minnesota past S. Illinois

By ANDRES YBARRA Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Amir Coffey had 13 points, Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer each scored 11 and Minnesota beat Southern Illinois 57-45 on Friday night.

The Gophers (6-0) won despite missing starting center Reggie Lynch, who sat with an ankle injury. Even without the 6-foot-10 Lynch — who's averaging nine points and 3.6 blocks per game — the Gophers' size advantage ground down a Salukis team that entered the game averaging 81 points per game.

Minnesota's much taller backcourt held Mike Rodriguez — SIU's leading scorer — to seven points, half his season average. Thik Bol led The Salukis (3-3) with 15 points, but no other Southern Illinois player had more than seven.

The Gophers won despite shooting a season-worst 12 of 22 from the free-throw line. Southern Illinois led by four in the first half before hitting an eight-minute scoring drought. The Gophers took advantage, ripping off a 12-0 run that put them in front for good.

