Coffey, balanced attack lead Minnesota past S. Illinois

Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, right, beats Southern Illinois' Thik Bol to a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Sean O'Brien, right, breaks up a shot attempt by Minnesota's Jordan Murphy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Sean Lloyd, right, drives around Minnesota's Bakary Konate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Thik Bol, right, hangs on to the ball as Minnesota's Bakary Konate defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, left, dunks as Southern Illinois' Thik Bol watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Eric Curry, left, shoots as Southern Illinois' Thik Bol tries to disrupt the shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Thik Bol, left, shoots as Minnesota's Eric Curry watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, left, drives around Southern Illinois' Sean O'Brien during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Eric Curry, back, outreaches Southern Illinois' Armon Fletcher for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Sean O'Brien, right, breaks up a shot by Minnesota's Eric Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Amir Coffey, left, lays up a shot as Southern Illinois' Rudy Stradnieks defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis. Coffey made the basket.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Amir Coffey, left, drives on Southern Illinois' Sean O'Brien during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Minnesota's Eric Curry, left, lays up as Southern Illinois' Armon Fletcher watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 57-45.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
Southern Illinois' Armon Fletcher, left, knocks the ball away from Minnesota's Amir Coffey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Jim Mone
AP Photo
