NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds for his sixth triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.
Westbrook scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Thunder rally from 13 down and end a three-game losing streak. His 18 assists were a season high.
Victor Oladipo had 26 points for the Thunder.
Westbrook scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to start the comeback. His two free throws with 9.5 seconds left made it 122-119, but Denver tied it when Steven Adams fouled Jamal Murray on a 3-point attempt and the rookie hit the free throws.
Kenneth Faried blocked Westbrook's layup at the horn to send it into overtime.
Wilson Chandler finished with a season-high 30 points and 11 rebounds. Jameer Nelson had 21 points and 13 assists, both season highs, for the Nuggets.
SPURS 109, CELTICS 103
BOSTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Patty Mills scored 19 to lead San Antonio to its eighth straight victory.
Mills made a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left after the Celtics made it a one-possession game.
David Lee had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and rookie Davis Bertans scored a career-high 15 to help the Spurs improve to 9-0 on the road this season. San Antonio beat Boston for the 10th straight time.
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 points with eight assists and Avery Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for Boston, which had won three in a row.
CAVALIERS 128, MAVERICKS 90
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and Cleveland led by as many as 45 points in a rout of Dallas.
Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving's big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.
LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.
The defending NBA champions faced little resistance from the team with the league's worst record. Dallas scored the game's first basket before the Cavaliers turned the game into a rout. Cleveland led 36-16 after one quarter and was ahead 68-28 late in the second.
Dirk Nowitzki, who appeared in only his fifth game of the season because of an injured right Achilles, scored 15 points for Dallas.
ROCKETS 117, KINGS 104
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — James Harden had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, and Houston set an NBA record with 50 3-point attempts in its victory over Sacramento.
The Rockets went 21 of 50 from beyond the arc and came within two makes of matching the single-game record they already share with the Orlando Magic.
The Rockets made eight 3s in the first quarter, six in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Trevor Ariza added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Clint Capela scored 17 points to lead Houston to its eighth win in the last nine games between the teams.
DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points and nine rebounds for Sacramento despite being hindered by foul trouble much of the second half. Cousins made four consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter when the Kings pulled within 112-104.
WARRIORS 109, LAKERS 85
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Golden State beat injury-depleted Los Angeles for the second time in three days.
Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 18 in the Warriors' 10th consecutive victory. They followed up their 43-point win in Oakland on Wednesday with another comfortable win in these clubs' fifth meeting in 43 days.
Draymond Green had 12 points and eight rebounds before leaving in the third quarter with a bruised left ankle from a collision with teammate Ian Clark.
Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for the Lakers, who played without injured starters Julius Randle, Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell.
KNICKS 113, HORNETS 111, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 35 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 3.1 seconds left in overtime, and New York beat Charlotte.
Derrick Rose added 16 points and blocked Kemba Walker's 3-pointer that would have won it just before the buzzer. Kristaps Porzingis also scored 16 points in the Knicks' sixth straight home victory.
Former Hornets guard Courtney Lee finished with 12 points in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Marco Belinelli scored 19 points, Nicolas Batum had 18 and Walker added 17 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.
PISTONS 108, CLIPPERS 97
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists as Detroit beat Los Angeles.
Detroit won its second straight and improved to 7-2 at home, as opposed to 1-7 on the road. The Clippers lost for just the second time in 13 games, falling to 7-1 on the road.
Marcus Morris scored 17 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 10 rebounds, as the Pistons got at least 15 points from all five starters. Jon Leuer added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
J.J. Redick and Blake Griffith each had 24 points for the Clippers, while Chris Paul had eight points to go with 15 assists.
TRAIL BLAZERS 119, PELICANS 104
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 27 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and Portland snapped New Orleans' four-game winning streak.
Lillard added 11 assists for the Blazers, who were coming off a 1-4 road trip. It was the 2,000th win in franchise history.
Anthony Davis, who went into the game ranked second in the league with an average of 31.3 points a game, led the Pelicans with 31 points and 13 rebounds.
JAZZ 95, HAWKS 68
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 24 points as Utah beat Atlanta, which has lost four of five after starting the season 9-2.
Hayward was unstoppable early and started the game making his first six shots. Utah used a 23-2 run early in the fourth quarter to put the game away as George Hill hit a pair 3-pointers and Rudy Gobert converted a three-point play.
Hill finished with 23 and Gobert notched double-double No. 8 with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 16 for the Hawks (10-6) and Paul Millsap added 11. Atlanta shot just 31.3 percent from the field.
The Jazz (9-8) won the second quarter 24-11 to push its lead to 48-34 at halftime. They used a 20-3 run to build the cushion, highlighted by a behind-the-back dribble, pull-up jumper by Hill followed by a 3-pointer from the veteran.
BULLS 105, 76ERS 89
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade had 26 points apiece to lead Chicago over Philadelphia.
Taj Gibson added 12 points for the Bulls, who finished a six-game road trip with a 4-2 record. Butler rested for the entire fourth quarter of the blowout.
Chicago led from start to finish against the short-handed 76ers, who played without center Joel Embiid.
A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Embiid missed his fifth game as part of his rehab plan for a foot injury that cost him the last two seasons. Embiid is averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in just 22.6 minutes as he is on a minutes restriction.
HEAT 90, GRIZZLIES 81
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Johnson matched his season high with 22 points, Dion Waiters added 15 and Miami snapped its two-game losing streak by beating Memphis.
James Johnson added 13 points and Josh Richardson finished with 12 for Miami in the game that matched Heat coach Erik Spoelstra against his former assistant, first-year Memphis coach David Fizdale.
Mike Conley, who came off the bench, led Memphis with 16 points but shot only 5 of 15 from the field. JaMychal Green finished with 14 points for Memphis, which played without Zach Randolph following his mother's death and had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Miami shot 12 of 31 outside the arc and forced 18 turnovers, leading to 23 points.
RAPTORS 105, BUCKS 99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 to lead Toronto over Milwaukee.
DeRozan again tormented the Bucks and Toronto hit 14 3-pointers to continue its dominance against Milwaukee. The Raptors have won 11 of the last 12 meetings.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and added 11 assists, while Tony Snell had a season-high 16 points for the Bucks.
With the game on the line, Lowry hit a 3-pointer and DeRozan knocked down a contested jumper with 16 seconds left to seal the victory.
Two nights after the Raptors made 12 3-pointers in a win at Houston, they went 14 of 31 from behind the arc against the Bucks, who came in with the No. 1 defensive 3-point percentage in the league at 30.6 percent.
PACERS 118, NETS 97
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Glenn Robinson III scored 20 points as Indiana beat Brooklyn.
The Pacers opened the second half with a 20-5 run and led by as many 31 points.
Rodney Stuckey scored 18 points, and Al Jefferson and Myles Turner each finished with 16. Robinson was one of six Pacers to score in double figures. Paul George sat out Friday night, nursing a sore left ankle.
Brook Lopez finished with 20 points for the Nets.
WIZARDS 94, MAGIC 91
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Wall had 26 points and 10 assists to help Washington hold on and beat Orlando.
Wall scored the Wizards' last eight points as Washington held on after surrendering a 19-point, first-quarter lead. Otto Porter Jr. scored 19 for Washington and all five starters finished in double figures.
Serge Ibaka led the Magic with 19 points, while Nikola Vucevic contributed 17 points and 17 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 15 points, all in the second half, as Orlando lost its third straight game.
TIMBERWOLVES 98, SUNS 85
PHOENIX (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 and Minnesota rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Phoenix.
Eric Bledsoe scored 23 for the Suns, who were just back from a six-game road trip.
Minnesota used a 27-6 outburst to quickly erase the Phoenix lead and pull away, snapping a three-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves outscored Phoenix 31-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Suns committed a season-high 26 turnovers, resulting in 23 Minnesota points. Phoenix also was just 6 of 26 from 3-point range.
Brandon Knight added 15 points for Phoenix but only two in the second half. Devin Booker scored 11.
