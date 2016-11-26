Linton-Stockton clinches 2nd consecutive Class 1A title

Linton-Stockton only trailed during the fourth quarter in one other game this season.
On Saturday, the Miners were down by one in the fourth quarter of the Class 1A state championship game. When time ran out on the 2016 high school football season, it was Linton-Stockton who outlasted the Pioneer Panthers, scoring 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, winning its second consecutive Indiana Class 1A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium, 34-20.
"That's what you expect when you come to the state championship. Two undefeated teams come in here and they battle and battle and battle. We were just fortunate to come out on top," Linton-Stockton coach Brian Oliver said.
Trailing 20-19, Linton-Stockton faced a 4th and 5 when Tyler Meurer found Kendall Williams wide open down the sideline, connecting on a 27-yard pass and giving the Miners a new set of downs inside the Pioneer red zone. The first down set up Meurer for the eventual go-ahead Miners' touchdown from the two yard line, giving Linton-Stockton a 27-20 lead.
On the ensuing Pioneer possession following Meurer's touchdown, the Miners recovered a Panthers' fumble in Pioneer territory with five minutes remaining in the game.
With less than three minutes to play, Meurer converted a 4th and 1 inside the five-yard line, setting up Linton-Stockton for another touchdown that would give them a 14-point lead and the Class 1A state championship.
Meurer finished with 163 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and 95 passing yards and one touchdown. Meurer is one of the best to ever come through Linton-Stockton High School, Oliver said.
"We got the ball. We did what we were supposed to do. We just couldn't wrap (Meurer) up," Pioneer head coach Adam Berry said. "He's a great player. You can't simulate that type of speed in practice. We were there. We just couldn't stop them."
Pioneer quarterback Jack Kiser finished with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and completed 8 of 17 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Comments