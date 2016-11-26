Tyson, White lead East Carolina to 70-63 win over Air Force

B.J. Tyson had 18 points and Caleb White added 15 as East Carolina knocked off Air Force 70-63 in the third place game of the Savannah Invitational on Saturday.
Tyson made 7 of 14 field goal attempts and White nailed 3 of 6 from long range.
The Pirates, who never trailed, were ahead 33-31 at the break and pushed that to 65-46 with 4:49 left in the game. Air Force's Ryan Manning nailed a 3-point jumper to close to 67-60 with 1:19 left. Tyson and Kentrell Barkley answered with three free throws to seal the win.
East Carolina (5-2) shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half, going 25 of 57 for the game, while limiting Air Force to 21-of-62 shooting.
Trevor Lyons led Air Force (5-2) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Zach Kocur was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc for 12 points.
