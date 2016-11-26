Thompson, Rounds help Tulane end 14-game skid in AAC play

Running backs Lazedrick Thompson and Josh Rounds combined for five touchdowns and Tulane snapped a six-game losing streak with a 38-13 win over UConn Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.
Tulane (4-8, 1-7 American) scored the game's first 24 points to break a 14-game conference losing streak. Its last conference win came against Central Florida, 45-31, Oct. 3, 2015.
UConn (3-9, 1-7) saw its season end on a six-game losing streak.
Thompson finished with 108 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns, including a 45-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Rounds had 78 yards rushing on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
UConn's Arkeel Newsome scored both of UConn's touchdowns. He ran for a season-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while adding 28 yards and another score on two catches.
Donovan Williams, a true freshman making his third career start, completed 11-of-26 passes for 104 yards for the Huskies. He had two interceptions and his first career touchdown pass.
Tulane entered the game ranked 119th nationally in total offense and UConn was 122nd. Some had thought the game might resemble last year's meeting in New Orleans, a game UConn won 7-3.
Tulane's Larry Bryant blocked a UConn punt on the fifth play of the game, setting his team up at the 23-yard line for its first possession. But the Green Wave settled for a 23-yard Andrew DiRocco field goal and a 3-0 lead.
After quickly forcing another UConn punt, a 32-yard pass from Glen Cuiellette to tight end Kendall Ardoin set the Green Wave up with a first-and-goal. Rounds scored on a 1-yard plunge two plays later.
Tulane led 10-0 after one quarter as UConn completed the season without scoring a first-quarter touchdown — the only team in the nation that failed to do so. The Huskies were outscored 76-9 in the first quarter this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: Its offensive issues improved only slightly and UConn was never really in the game. The Huskies avoided being shut out for the third straight game. It would have been the first time the team suffered that since the first three games of the 1934 season.
Tulane: Coach Willie Fritz earned his first-ever American Athletic Conference win thanks to an inspired group that made big defensive and special teams plays: two blocked kicks and two interceptions.
UP NEXT
UConn: The Huskies' season is over and head coach Bob Diaco's tenure with the team is in doubt.
Tulane: The Green Wave's season is over as well, albeit with a little more momentum.
