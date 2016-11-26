Barta's 18 and 12 lead No. 25 Gonzaga women past Winthrop

Jill Barta had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and No. 25 Gonzaga cruised to a 71-41 win over Winthrop on Saturday to end a two-game losing streak at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Jessie Loera came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score a career-high 11 points. Kiara Kudron also had 11 points for the Bulldogs (4-2) on 5-of-7 shooting. Grace Collett was the only one of 10 Gonzaga players that did not score but she had seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Ellie Tinkle had all 10 of her points in the first half as Gonzaga raced to a 37-17 lead, scoring the last eight points for a 17-2 run.
The Bulldogs opened the tournament with losses to Michigan and No. 10 Florida State.
Erica Williams had 17 points for the Eagles (1-6), who shot 31 percent (16 of 52) and were outrebounded 48-27.
