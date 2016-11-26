Stony Brook rallies to beat Hampton 76-66

Lucas Woodhouse scored 17 points as Stony Brook rallied in the second period to beat Hampton 76-66 on Saturday.
Woodhouse was 5 of 10 from the field, hitting three from distance for the Seawolves (1-4). Roland Nyama added 12 points and four rebounds. Tyrell Sturdivant and Akwasi Yeboah contributed 10 points and eight rebounds apiece.
Sturdivant opened the second half with a pair of layups and Nyama added a dunk and a 3-pointer to help the Seawolves take a bite out of Hampton's 10-point intermission lead, tightening it to 44-40 with 15:48 to go. Later, Yeboah sank a pair of free throws to lift Stony Brook into the lead, 54-53, and Woodhouse followed with a layup and a 3-pointer back-to-back to stretch it to 59-53 with 5:59 remaining.
Freshman Jermaine Marrow led the Pirates (1-5) with a career-best 25 points. He was 7 of 15 from the field including four 3-pointers.
Comments