Lamb, Moore lead Appalachian St past New Mexico St 37-7

Taylor Lamb accounted for three touchdowns, Jalin Moore ran for 111 yards and a score and Appalachian State cruised to a 37-7 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.
Lamb completed 20 of 28 passes for 220 yards and a score and added 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Marcus Cox had 140 yards rushing and Michael Rubino kicked field goals of 20, 31 and 27 yards for Appalachian State (9-3, 7-1 Sun Belt).
Moore scored on a 1-yard run and Lamb hit Shaedon Meadors for a 42-yard touchdown to make it 17-0 with 5:43 left in the first quarter.
A 54-yard touchdown pass from Conner Cramer to Tyrian Taylor pulled New Mexico State (3-8, 2-5) within 10, but Appalachian State scored the final 20 points — including scoring runs of 4 and 48 yards by Lamb.
The Mountaineers had 604 total yards and limited New Mexico State to 240 — zero in the first quarter.
