November 26, 2016 7:32 PM

Nall runs for 4 TDs in Oregon State's 34-24 win over Oregon

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Ryan Nall rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns, and the Oregon State Beavers snapped an eight-game Civil War losing streak with a 34-24 victory over the rival Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Marcus McMaryion threw for 101 yards and another score as the Beavers finished their second season under coach Gary Andersen at 4-8 overall and 3-6 in the Pac-12.

Oregon (4-8, 2-7) will end its disappointing season in the basement of the Pac-12 North, a dramatic fall for a team that just two seasons ago played in the first College Football Playoff championship game.

True freshman Justin Herbert, starting in his sixth game after taking over for graduate transfer Dakota Prukop, threw for 180 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks, who won't play in the postseason for the first time since 2004. Royce Freeman, who had seen mention as a preseason Heisman candidate, ran for 106 yards.

