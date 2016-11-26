Sports

November 26, 2016 7:36 PM

Troy still in hunt for Sun Belt title, 40-7 over Texas State

The Associated Press
SAN MARCOS, Texas

Brandon Silvers was 20 of 28 for 217 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and Troy beat Texas State 40-7 on Saturday.

Troy (9-2, 6-1) bounced back from its first conference setback of the season — a 35-3 loss to Arkansas State last week.

And, with Arkansas State losing 24-19 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, the Trojans can still clinch a share of the Sun Belt title with a win over Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Jordan Chunn ran 19 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and Tevaris McCormick had five catches for 76 yards and a score. Josh Anderson added 36 yards rushing and two TD runs for Troy.

Anderson's second TD run made it 37-0 with 9:44 left in the third quarter. Stedman Mayberry put the Bobcats (2-9, 0-7) on the board with a 10-yard run with 1:10 left in the third and Ryan Kay's second field goal capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

