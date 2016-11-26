Houston rolls to 5-0, races past Cornell for an 83-53 win

Devin Davis scored 18 points and Houston built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to an 83-53 win over Cornell Saturday.
It was the fourth time in five games that the Cougars (5-0) have beaten their opponent by 27 points or more.
Fresh off a 72-71 win over Vermont to win the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament, the Cougars roared to a 14-0 lead and led 26-2 before the Big Red got its second field goal.
Davis was 8 of 11 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds for Houston. Rob Gray Jr. added 15 points and Wes VanBeck contributed 12 off the bench.
Matt Morgan scored 23 points for Cornell (1-5), which faced Houston for the first time. JoJo Fallas added 12 points and the Big Red shot just 31.4 percent from the field (16 of 51), including 6 of 28 from distance.
