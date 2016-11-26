Jacksonville takes control to beat North Carolina A&T 66-49

J.R. Holder scored 15 points while Devin Harris and Cody Helgeland each had 12 points and six assists in leading Jacksonville past North Carolina A&T 66-49 on Saturday.
Harris also had six rebounds and was 5-for-6 shooting.
Helgeland's 3 at the 15:10 mark gave Jacksonville a lead it wouldn't give up. He made another 3 with 10:43 to play before halftime and the Dolphins were up 19-8.
North Carolina A&T (1-4) committed seven turnovers in the first nine minutes and finished the game with 16 turnovers to just eight for Jacksonville. The Dolphins had 14 assists and scored 21 points off turnovers.
In the second half, Tanner Rubio made back-to-back 3s ending the Aggies' 5-0 run to put the Dolphins up 48-35 with 7:52 remaining.
Sam Hunt led the Aggies with 15 points and no other North Carolina A&T players scored in double figures.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
