Saturday's best

STARS
—Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi, ran for career-high 258 yards and accounted for five TDs to lead the Bulldogs over Mississippi 55-20 in the Egg Bowl
—Brad Kaaya, Miami, became the school's all-time career passing leader , throwing for 396 yards and a career-high-tying four TDs as the Hurricanes beat Duke 40-21.
—Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh, threw for 251 yards and four TDs and ran for another score to lead the Panthers to a wild 76-61 victory over Syracuse that had the highest combined points for a regulation game in FBS history.
—Ray Lawry, Old Dominion, rushed for 194 yards and three TDs in a 42-28 win over Florida International.
—Justin Jackson, Northwestern, rushed for 173 yards and three TDs to help the Wildcats become bowl eligible with a 42-21 victory over Illinois.
—Will Worth, Navy, accounted for four TDs while becoming the school's first quarterback with more than 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing in three consecutive games as the Midshipmen beat SMU 75-31.
---
HORSESHOE CELEBRATION
The play was 29 Lead, and it will go down in history as how Ohio State beat Michigan in one of the greatest games ever played by the Big Ten's most storied rivals.
That's pretty much all Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer wanted to talk about. Everything else about the second-ranked Buckeyes' 30-27 victory over the third-ranked Wolverines on Saturday was almost too overwhelming for Meyer to sort out so soon after it was over.
Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15-yard touchdown on 29 Lead left after Ohio State barely converted a fourth-and-1 in the second overtime, and the biggest crowd ever to watch a game in the Horseshoe began spilling onto the field in a scarlet-covered celebration that included a stirring sing-a-long to "Sweet Caroline."
The Buckeyes still will have to wait until Penn State plays Michigan State to find out if they will go play for the Big Ten title, but did add to a resume that already impressed the College Football Playoff selection committee.
---
JACKSON FUMBLES
Lamar Jackson lost the ball , No. 11 Louisville lost the game to rival Kentucky and it remains to be seen how it all will impact the Heisman Trophy race that once belonged to the Cardinals quarterback just a few weeks ago.
The Louisville sophomore had a record-setting day, even striking a spontaneous Heisman pose following a game-tying touchdown midway through the fourth quarter before all that jubilation turned to disappointment after a 41-38 loss.
Jackson had his school-record eighth 100-yard rushing game and broke the Louisville season mark for rushing yards. He also has 51 touchdowns, breaking the ACC single-season record, but the Cardinals were again left wondering what might have been.
---
NUMBERS
4-Straight wins by Indiana over Purdue, matching its longest streak in the series (with 1944-47) after a 26-24 victory.
26-Touchdown passes by Virginia Tech's Jerod Evans , breaking Tyrod Taylor's single-season school record of 24 set in 2010. Evans also has 3,752 total yards, breaking the school record of 3,500 set by Logan Thomas in 2012.
200-Career wins by Kansas State's Bill Snyder after a 34-19 victory over Kansas.
