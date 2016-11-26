Barkov nets winner, Panthers over Blue Jackets 2-1 in SO

Aleksander Barkov scored the winning goal in a shootout, lifting the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.
Barkov backhanded puck high over Sergei Bobrovsky for the only goal in the tiebreaker. Florida's Roberto Luongo stopped all three shots he faced.
Jaromir Jagr scored his 752nd career goal for the Panthers, and Luongo made 36 saves for his fifth win in six starts.
Brandon Saad scored for the Blue Jackets, and Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.
Saad tied it at 1 with 7:10 left in the third. The rugged forward backhanded the puck past Luongo for his sixth of the season.
The Panthers jumped in front with 3:15 left in the first. Barkov passed from behind the goal line to Jagr low in the left circle. Jagr's shot went off the heel of his stick but he got enough on it to slide under the pads of Bobrovsky.
It was Jagr's third goal this season and second in four games.
NOTES: The Blue Jackets promoted C Justin Scott from Cleveland of the AHL and placed LW Matt Calvert (upper body) on injured reserve. Scott was a healthy scratch along with D Scott Harrington. ... Shawn Thornton's assist on Jagr's goal was his first point this season.
UP NEXT:
Blue Jackets: Host Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday
Panthers: Visit Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday in the opener of a season-long six-game road trip.
Comments