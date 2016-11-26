W Kentucky beats Marshall 60-6, wins C-USA East title

Mike White threw three touchdown passes, Anthony Wales accounted for three scores and Western Kentucky beat Marshall 60-6 on Friday night to secure the Conference USA East division crown.
WKU (9-3, 7-1) will host Louisiana Tech (8-4, 6-2) in the conference championship on Dec. 3.
Wales had 13 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and added a 16-yard scoring reception while Quinton Baker had 10 carries for 104 yards and a TD.
Kylen Towner returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and White hit Taywan Taylor for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 fewer than five minutes in. Wales' final score, a 1-yard run early in the third quarter, ended a string of 48-consecutive points by WKU.
Garet Morroll hit Ryan Yurachek for a 4-yard score to put Marshall (3-9, 2-6) on the board with 1:57 left in the third, but the PAT was blocked and Joe Brown's 98-yard return made it 50-6.
Skyler Simcox kicked field goals of 41, 47 and 22 yards for the Hilltoppers.
