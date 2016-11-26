Sports

November 26, 2016 10:36 PM

Robinson propels Austin Peay past Spalding 82-63.

The Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Josh Robinson scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting to lead Austin Peay past Division III-member Spalding for an 82-63 win Saturday night.

Kenny Jones added 17 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay (4-2), while Chris Porter-Bunton and John Murry had 10 points apiece. Robinson also dished out seven assists as the Governors hit 59 percent from the field and forced 22 turnovers.

Spalding opened with a quick 13-4 run capped with a 3-pointer from Dominique Ellis and later edged back into the lead with Nick Trisko's bucket to make it 21-19 with 9:46 to go before the break. Austin Peay took control from there, getting a 3-pointer from Robinson that put the Governors on top for good and sparked a 12-0 run.

Spalding got 20 points from Rylan Rowe. James Turner added 12 points while dishing out six assists, Ellis finished with 11 points and Trisko chipped in 10.

