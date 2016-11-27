Carter's OT goal puts Kings past Hawks 2-1, 5th straight win

Jeff Carter scored his 10th goal of the season 1:06 into overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory.
Alec Martinez scored and Peter Budaj stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who persevered through a back-and-forth game between Western Conference contenders for their third straight win over Chicago at Staples Center.
After Los Angeles failed to score on a power play stretching into overtime, Carter fired a wrist shot past Scott Darling for his fifth goal in five games. Carter also had an early assist, giving him 19 points in 22 games.
Patrick Kane scored and Darling stopped 27 shots in his first loss for the Blackhawks, who finished their seven-game circus road trip at 3-3-1.
Captain Jonathan Toews missed his second straight game for the Western Conference leaders with an upper-body injury. He also sat out Friday's win over Anaheim.
Marian Gaborik made his season debut for the Kings, playing in his first regular-season game since Feb. 12. The $34 million Slovak wing broke his foot during the World Cup of Hockey when teammate Mats Zuccarello's shot hit him.
Chicago didn't get a shot on goal for the first 11:40, but Kane scored his eighth goal of the season with a redirection on the Blackhawks' first shot. Kane scored in his second straight game in Southern California after last season's NHL MVP failed to score a goal on the first five games of the circus trip.
Los Angeles evened it early in the second period when Martinez fired a shot over Darling's shoulder for his fifth goal and 14th point, extending his five-game scoring streak. The defenseman and 2014 Stanley Cup Final hero became the Kings' second-leading scorer with that goal.
An apparent goal by Los Angeles' Tyler Toffoli was waved off on video review just 72 seconds into the first period. Officials ruled Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson was shoved into Darling for goaltender interference.
NOTES: Gaborik missed the first 21 games this season, and he missed the final 28 games of last season with a knee injury. He returned to play in four playoff games last spring. ... F Andrew Desjardins and D Michal Kempny returned to Chicago's lineup after being scratches Friday at Anaheim. They replaced F Jordin Tootoo and D Michal Rozsival. ... Kyle Clifford was scratched for the second time all season to make room for Gaborik. D Tom Gilbert also replaced D Matt Greene in Los Angeles' lineup.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Finally return home to face Florida on Tuesday.
Kings: Host rival San Jose on Wednesday.
