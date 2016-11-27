Top 25 Capsules

OG Anunoby had 21 points and eight rebounds, Robert Johnson added 14 points and No. 3 Indiana routed Mississippi Valley State 85-52 on Sunday.
Thomas Bryant had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (4-1). They played with James Blackmon Jr., the Big Ten's second-leading scorer who missed the game because of a knee injury.
Rashaan Surles led the Delta Devils (0-8) with 14 points.
NO. 11 GONZAGA 73, NO. 21 IOWA STATE 71
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nigel Williams-Goss scored 18 points and Gonzaga nearly blew an 18-point second-half lead against Iowa State in the AdvoCare Invitational championship game.
Josh Perkins added 12 points, and Przemek Karnowki had 11 for Gonzaga (6-0).
Deonte Burton scored 21 of his 29 in the second half for Iowa State (5-1).
NO. 15 ST. MARY'S 76, UAB 63
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jock Landale scored 20 points to lead St. Mary's past UAB.
Landale was 9 of 11 from the field for St. Mary's (5-0). The Gaels outscored UAB (3-3) 30-16 during a 14-minute stretch in the first half to open their largest lead of the game, 40-23.
Chris Cokley had a season-high 20 points for the Blazers.
NO. 16 WISCONSIN 95, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 50
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nigel Hayes scored a season-high 17 points to lead Wisconsin.
Hayes was 5 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Bronson Koenig and Zak Showalter each scored 11 points for the Badgers (5-2). Zachary Hamilton led the Panthers (2-5) with 15 points.
Comments