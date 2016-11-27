Sports

November 27, 2016 7:17 PM

Hill scores 16, Florida beats Miami 65-56

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Kasey Hill scored 16 points and Keith Stone had 15 off the bench as Florida beat Miami 65-56 in Sunday's third-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

Stone had a layup during a 12-4 run that gave Florida a 55-47 lead with 5 minutes to go. The redshirt freshman forward had a combined six points through Florida's first six games this season.

The Gators (6-1) also got 10 points from Devin Robinson.

Ja'Quan Newton and Bruce Brown both had 15 points for Miami (4-2).

Florida shot 46.2 percent (24 of 52), compared to Miami's 37.7 percent (23 for 61).

In a matchup of teams that both received votes in the AP poll, Florida lad 34-30 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Miami guard Anthony Lawrence had foul issues throughout the invitational. After six points and four fouls in 24 minutes of Friday's 73-56 loss to No. 21 Iowa State, he fouled out after scoring two points in 20 minutes Sunday.

Florida made of 14 of 20 free throws. Florida was coming off a 22 for 24 performance from the line in Friday's 77-72 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, which was the third-best percentage (91.7) for the Gators over the last 20 years in games where they made 20 or more free throws.

UP NEXT

Miami: Plays Rutgers on Wednesday night as part of the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.

Florida: Continues its swing through the Sunshine State on Thursday night at North Florida. With the O'Connell Center in Gainesville undergoing a $64.5 million renovation project, the Gators played two games in Jacksonville and one each in Lakeland and Tampa before the AdvoCare Invitational.

