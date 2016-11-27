Friday helps Abilene Christian top D-III Howard Payne 71-55

Jalone Friday scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with six rebounds and Abilene Christian defeated Division III Howard Payne 71-55 on Sunday.
Jaren Lewis had 15 points and nine boards, while Isaiah Tripp added 10 points. The Wildcats (3-2) shot over 52 percent and made 22 of 27 from the line.
Howard Payne was led by Khyce Randall with 10 points.
Abilene Christian scored the first six points of the game and never trailed.
The Wildcats led 20-5 following Drake Green's 3-pointer 7 minutes in. A 12-6 run at the end of the first half resulted in a 42-25 lead at intermission. Abilene Christian pushed the lead over 20 on a pair of free throws by Lewis early in the second half and Howard Payne never threatened from there.
