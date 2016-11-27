No. 15 Florida will be without DE Sherit for SEC title game

No. 15 Florida will be without starting defensive end Jordan Sherit for the Southeastern Conference championship game against top-ranked Alabama.
Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement on a conference call Sunday, adding "we took some significant hits again."
Sherit injured his right knee in a loss at Florida State on Saturday. Nickel cornerback Duke Dawson (ankle) and left guard Martez Ivey (leg) also left the game.
The Gators (8-3) already were playing without quarterback Luke Del Rio, center Cam Dillard, safety Marcus Maye, safety Nick Washington and linebackers Jarrad Davis and Alex Anzalone.
McElwain says "I know everybody will try to do everything they can to play in this game. It means so much. We're not going to obviously put anybody out there that can't go. But Sherit will be definitely out" against the Tide (12-0).
Comments