Wright St. takes down N. Florida 75-67 behind Benzinger

Grant Benzinger scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Steven Davis scored 16 shooting 6 for 8 and Wright State beat North Florida 75-67 on Sunday.
Garrett Sams' layup brought North Florida to within 69-65 with 37 seconds to play but the Raiders made all six of their free throws down the stretch to seal the game.
Davis' layup with 3:13 left put Wright State on top 67-55 with 3:13 to go before the Raiders went on a 10-2 run with Dallas Moore hitting a jumper and a pair of free throws.
Wright State (6-1) reeled off 10 straight just before halftime with Mike Tulip burying a pair of 3s and a jumper and a pair of free throws by Benzinger for a 37-27 lead. The Raiders led 40-31 at halftime.
Moore led North Florida (3-5) with 29 points and Wajid Aminu and Aaron Bodager scoring 14 apiece.
