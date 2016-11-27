Louisiana Tech rolls to 74-63 win over Md-Eastern Shore

Jacobi Boykins scored a career-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-53 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.
Boykins was 8 of 11 from the field and missed just two from long range. Erik McCree added 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds and Derric Jean had 14 points with a career-best 11 assists for Louisiana Tech (3-2), which shot 51 percent from the field.
Leading by just four at the break, the Bulldogs broke away midway through the second half with a 13-3 run over a nearly five-minute span to make it 56-41 with 9:43 to go.
The run was bookended with 3-pointers from Jacobi Boykins and included buckets from Joniah White and DaQuan Bracey and gave the Bulldogs a double-digit advantage it clung to the rest of the way.
Bakari Copeland led Maryland-Eastern Shore (0-6) with 14 points and Ryan Andino had 10.
