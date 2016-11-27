Ragin' Cajuns win 4th straight, beat Texas Southern 84-73

Bryce Washington scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and Louisiana-Lafayette powered past Texas Southern in the second half for an 84-73 win Sunday.
Louisiana-Lafayette now has won four straight after losing at Minnesota and Montana State to start the season — the first time the Ragin' Cajuns have won four straight games in November.
Louisiana-Lafayette, ranked nationally averaging 15 offensive rebounds per game, cleaned exactly that many caroms off the offensive glass and outrebounded the Tigers, 41-30.
Washington was 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line in leading Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2). Jay Wright and Frank Bartley IV each scored 18 points and Justin Miller scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds — seven off the offensive glass.
Zach Lofton scored 24 points, converting 9 of 14 from the line, to lead Texas Southern (4-2). Dulani Robinson added 19 points and Derrick Griffin grabbed 11 rebounds.
