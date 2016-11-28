Sports

November 28, 2016 7:27 PM

2016 All-ACC teams

The Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C.

The all-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, as announced Monday following a vote of 48 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association, with first-team votes worth three points, second-team votes worth two points and third-team votes worth one point.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB-Lamar Jackson, soph., Louisville (125)

RB-Dalvin Cook, jr., Florida State (139)

RB-James Conner, jr., Pittsburgh (119)

WR-Mike Williams, jr., Clemson (131)

WR-Amba Etta-Tawo, sr., Syracuse (125)

WR-Ryan Switzer, sr., North Carolina (107)

TE-Jordan Leggett, sr., Clemson (95)

OT-Roderick Johnson, jr., Florida State (118)

OT-Mitch Hyatt, soph., Clemson (104)

OG-Tyrone Crowder, jr., Clemson (104)

OG-Dorian Johnson, sr., Pittsburgh (88)

C-Jay Guillermo, sr., Clemson (86)

K-Mike Weaver, jr., Wake Forest (47)

Spec.-Quadree Henderson, soph., Pittsburgh (103)

Defense

DE-DeMarcus Walker, sr., Florida State (125)

DE-Ejuan Price, sr., Pittsburgh (107)

DT-Carlos Watkins, sr., Clemson (113)

DT-Woody Baron, sr., Virginia Tech (79)

LB-Ben Boulware, sr., Clemson (131)

LB-Micah Kiser, jr., Virginia (99)

LB-Devonte Fields, sr., Louisville (70)

CB-Tarvarus McFadden, soph., Florida State (113)

CB-Cordrea Tankersley, sr., Clemson (97)

S-Quin Blanding, jr., Virginia (100)

S-Jadar Johnson, sr., Clemson (94)

P-Nicholas Conte, sr., Virginia (118)

---

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB-Deshaun Watson, jr., Clemson (102)

RB-Matthew Dayes, sr., N.C. State (79)

RB-Wayne Gallman, jr., Clemson (73)

WR-Isaiah Ford, jr., Virginia Tech (103)

WR-Travis Rudolph, jr., Florida State (81)

WR-Ahmmon Richards, fr., Miami (50)

TE-Cole Hikutini, sr., Louisville (62)

OT-Adam Bisnowaty, sr., Pittsburgh (88)

OT-Jon Heck, sr., North Carolina (57)

OG-Tony Adams, jr., N.C. State (54)

OG-Kareem Are, sr., Florida State (54)

C-Lucas Crowley, sr., North Carolina (64)

K-Greg Huegel, soph., Clemson (39)

Spec.-T.J. Logan, sr., North Carolina (57)

Defense

DE-Harold Landry, jr., Boston College (92)

DE-Christian Wilkins, soph., Clemson (72)

DT-Dexter Lawrence, fr., Clemson (67)

DT-DeAngelo Brown, sr., Louisville (66)

LB-Marquel Lee, sr., Wake Forest (64)

LB-Keith Kelsey, sr., Louisville (56)

LB-Tremaine Edmunds, soph., Virginia Tech (47)

CB-Jaire Alexander, soph., Louisville (80)

CB-Corn Elder, sr., Miami (53)

S-Jordan Whitehead, soph., Pittsburgh (54)

S-Jessie Bates, fr., Wake Forest (42)

P-Justin Vogel, sr., Miami (78)

---

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB-Mitch Trubisky, jr., North Carolina (29)

RB-Mark Walton, soph., Miami (59)

RB-Elijah Hood, jr., North Carolina (40)

WR-Artavis Scott, jr., Clemson (46)

WR-James Quick, sr., Louisville (44)

WR-Stacy Coley, sr., Miami (30)

TE-Bucky Hodges, jr., Virginia Tech (52)

OT-Brian O'Neill, soph., Pittsburgh (35)

OT-Jonathan McLaughlin, sr., Virginia Tech (33)

OG-Augie Conte, sr., Virginia Tech (48)

OG-Danny Isidora, sr., Miami (43)

C-Freddie Burden, sr., Georgia Tech (27)

K-Joey Slye, jr., Virginia Tech (37)

Spec.-Brisly Estime, sr., Syracuse (32)

Defense

DE-Bradley Chubb, jr., N.C. State (64)

DE-Duke Ejiofor, jr., Wake Forest (37)

DT-Derrick Nnadi, jr., Florida State (65)

DT-Nazair Jones, jr., North Carolina (33)

LB-Ben Humphreys, soph. Duke (46)

LB-Andrew Motuapuaka, jr., Virginia Tech (41)

LB-Zaire Franklin, jr., Syracuse (40)

CB-Greg Stroman, jr., Virginia Tech (45)

CB-Breon Borders, sr., Duke (37)

S-Josh Harvey-Clemons, sr., Louisville (38)

S-Chucky Williams, jr., Louisville (34)

P-Sterling Hofrichter, fr., Syracuse (30)

---

(This version adds an omitted player on the second team offense, Miami WR Ahmmon Richards.)

