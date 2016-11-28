2016 All-ACC teams

The all-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, as announced Monday following a vote of 48 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association, with first-team votes worth three points, second-team votes worth two points and third-team votes worth one point.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB-Lamar Jackson, soph., Louisville (125)
RB-Dalvin Cook, jr., Florida State (139)
RB-James Conner, jr., Pittsburgh (119)
WR-Mike Williams, jr., Clemson (131)
WR-Amba Etta-Tawo, sr., Syracuse (125)
WR-Ryan Switzer, sr., North Carolina (107)
TE-Jordan Leggett, sr., Clemson (95)
OT-Roderick Johnson, jr., Florida State (118)
OT-Mitch Hyatt, soph., Clemson (104)
OG-Tyrone Crowder, jr., Clemson (104)
OG-Dorian Johnson, sr., Pittsburgh (88)
C-Jay Guillermo, sr., Clemson (86)
K-Mike Weaver, jr., Wake Forest (47)
Spec.-Quadree Henderson, soph., Pittsburgh (103)
Defense
DE-DeMarcus Walker, sr., Florida State (125)
DE-Ejuan Price, sr., Pittsburgh (107)
DT-Carlos Watkins, sr., Clemson (113)
DT-Woody Baron, sr., Virginia Tech (79)
LB-Ben Boulware, sr., Clemson (131)
LB-Micah Kiser, jr., Virginia (99)
LB-Devonte Fields, sr., Louisville (70)
CB-Tarvarus McFadden, soph., Florida State (113)
CB-Cordrea Tankersley, sr., Clemson (97)
S-Quin Blanding, jr., Virginia (100)
S-Jadar Johnson, sr., Clemson (94)
P-Nicholas Conte, sr., Virginia (118)
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB-Deshaun Watson, jr., Clemson (102)
RB-Matthew Dayes, sr., N.C. State (79)
RB-Wayne Gallman, jr., Clemson (73)
WR-Isaiah Ford, jr., Virginia Tech (103)
WR-Travis Rudolph, jr., Florida State (81)
WR-Ahmmon Richards, fr., Miami (50)
TE-Cole Hikutini, sr., Louisville (62)
OT-Adam Bisnowaty, sr., Pittsburgh (88)
OT-Jon Heck, sr., North Carolina (57)
OG-Tony Adams, jr., N.C. State (54)
OG-Kareem Are, sr., Florida State (54)
C-Lucas Crowley, sr., North Carolina (64)
K-Greg Huegel, soph., Clemson (39)
Spec.-T.J. Logan, sr., North Carolina (57)
Defense
DE-Harold Landry, jr., Boston College (92)
DE-Christian Wilkins, soph., Clemson (72)
DT-Dexter Lawrence, fr., Clemson (67)
DT-DeAngelo Brown, sr., Louisville (66)
LB-Marquel Lee, sr., Wake Forest (64)
LB-Keith Kelsey, sr., Louisville (56)
LB-Tremaine Edmunds, soph., Virginia Tech (47)
CB-Jaire Alexander, soph., Louisville (80)
CB-Corn Elder, sr., Miami (53)
S-Jordan Whitehead, soph., Pittsburgh (54)
S-Jessie Bates, fr., Wake Forest (42)
P-Justin Vogel, sr., Miami (78)
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB-Mitch Trubisky, jr., North Carolina (29)
RB-Mark Walton, soph., Miami (59)
RB-Elijah Hood, jr., North Carolina (40)
WR-Artavis Scott, jr., Clemson (46)
WR-James Quick, sr., Louisville (44)
WR-Stacy Coley, sr., Miami (30)
TE-Bucky Hodges, jr., Virginia Tech (52)
OT-Brian O'Neill, soph., Pittsburgh (35)
OT-Jonathan McLaughlin, sr., Virginia Tech (33)
OG-Augie Conte, sr., Virginia Tech (48)
OG-Danny Isidora, sr., Miami (43)
C-Freddie Burden, sr., Georgia Tech (27)
K-Joey Slye, jr., Virginia Tech (37)
Spec.-Brisly Estime, sr., Syracuse (32)
Defense
DE-Bradley Chubb, jr., N.C. State (64)
DE-Duke Ejiofor, jr., Wake Forest (37)
DT-Derrick Nnadi, jr., Florida State (65)
DT-Nazair Jones, jr., North Carolina (33)
LB-Ben Humphreys, soph. Duke (46)
LB-Andrew Motuapuaka, jr., Virginia Tech (41)
LB-Zaire Franklin, jr., Syracuse (40)
CB-Greg Stroman, jr., Virginia Tech (45)
CB-Breon Borders, sr., Duke (37)
S-Josh Harvey-Clemons, sr., Louisville (38)
S-Chucky Williams, jr., Louisville (34)
P-Sterling Hofrichter, fr., Syracuse (30)
