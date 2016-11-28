Eagles, Packers each missing a few starters

Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks was hospitalized with an illness earlier Monday and is inactive for the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia is also missing two other starters: running back Ryan Mathews and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Both players have knee injuries. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, a 2015 first-round pick, is a healthy scratch.
Darren Sproles and rookie Wendell Smallwood replace Mathews. Allen Barbre shifts from left guard to take Vaitai's spot. Rookie Isaac Seumalo makes his first career start in Brooks' spot.
The Packers are missing linebackers Jake Ryan and Blake Martinez, offensive linemen T.J. Lang and JC Tretter. But cornerback Damarious Randall returns to their lineup.
Cornerback Demetri Goodson, linebacker Kyler Fackrell and defensive tackle Christian Ringo are also inactive for Green Bay (4-6).
Defensive linemen Steven Means and Taylor Hart and guard Dillon Gordon are out for Philadelphia (5-5).
