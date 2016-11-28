Carolina places Jordan Staal on IR with concussion

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Jordan Staal on injured reserve with a concussion.
General manager Ron Francis announced the move Monday night, a day after Staal was injured during a 3-2 victory over Florida .
Staal has five goals and four assists in 21 games with the Hurricanes, who have won six of seven entering Tuesday night's game at the New York Rangers.
To fill his spot, the Hurricanes recalled forward Phil Di Giuseppe from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte. He has seven goals and 10 assists in 52 games.
