Evacuations ordered from fire in foothills west of Denver

Some residents of suburban west Denver have been ordered to evacuate because of a grass fire in the foothills that was visible from miles away.
West Metro Fire Rescue announced the evacuations Monday but didn't say how many homes or residents were affected.
The fire department said the 300-acre fire was 70 percent contained Monday night, and officials didn't expect any further evacuations.
The fire was burning on 6,800-foot Green Mountain, inside a city park in suburban Lakewood. The flames were visible from downtown Denver, about 12 miles to the east and about 1,300 feet lower.
The cause wasn't immediately known.
