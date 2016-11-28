Mariners acquire right-handers Whalen, Povse from Braves

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handers Rob Whalen and Max Povse from the Atlanta Braves on Monday night for outfielder Alex Jackson and a player to be named.
"This move gives us two young, polished pitchers who immediately bolster our starting pitching depth, while adding to our roster flexibility," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.
Jackson, 20, was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He has hit .233 in three minor league seasons, including .243 with 11 homers and 55 RBIs for Class A Clinton of the Midwest League this year.
Whalen, 22, was 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts with Atlanta this season and was Double-A Mississippi's pitcher of the year. Povse, 23, had a 3.36 ERA at Mississippi and Class A Carolina.
Whalen was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 25 with right shoulder fatigue. He was a 12th-round pick by the Mets in 2012 and was traded to the Braves with right-hander John Gant on July 24, 2015, for infielder/outfielder Kelly Johnson, infielder Juan Uribe and cash considerations on July 24, 2015.
Right-hander Ryan Weber was designated for assignment to clear a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster. He was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Nov. 2.
The trade continues the Braves' busy offseason.
Atlanta has agreed to one-year deals with veteran right-handers R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon. General manager John Coppolella has said he hopes to add another starting pitcher.
The Braves also agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with former Pirates utility player Sean Rodriguez. That deal is pending Rodriguez passing a physical.
Comments