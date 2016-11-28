Coppola, Jean-Pierre lead ULM past Stephen F Austin, 77-72

Nick Coppola had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Marvin Jean-Pierre scored a career-high 16, including 4-of-4 free throws in the final 25 seconds, and Louisiana-Monroe held on for a 77-72 win over Stephen F. Austin on Monday night.
Sam McDaniel, Marcus Washington and Travis Munnings added 10 points apiece. Coppola hit 3 of 3 from behind the arc.
Dallas Cameron hit a 3 and then Ivan Canete made a layup to trim SFA's deficit to 70-65 with 38 seconds left but Harris and Jean-Pierre combined to make 7-of-8 free throws from there to seal it.
Louisiana-Monroe (2-4) led 44-27 at the break and a 3-point play by Washington gave the Warhawks a 20-point lead with 16:19 to play. Canete's 3 with 3:48 remaining capped a 13-3 run and pulled the Lumberjacks within five, but Munnings made a layup and Harris hit a 3 to make it 70-60 with 2:16 to go.
Canete career-highs of six 3s and 28 points for Stephen F. Austin (2-2).
