Jazz win 3rd straight, 112-103 over Timberwolves

George Hill had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to their third straight win, 112-103 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Utah's top-ranked defense put the clamps on young Timberwolves stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns to improve to 10-8 this season.
Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 8 of 18 and struggled with foul trouble much of the night. Wiggins scored 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting. All five Wolves starters were in double figures, including Zach LaVine with 28 points.
