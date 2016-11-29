San Diego State well-represented in Mountain West awards

San Diego State was well-represented when the Mountain West released its award winners, with running back Donnel Pumphrey named offensive player of the year, defensive back Damontae Kazee earning defensive accolades and return specialist Rashaad Penny honored for special teams.
Craig Bohl of Wyoming was picked as the league's coach of the year on Tuesday by the 12 coaches and a media panel, while Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson earned freshman of the year.
This was the second straight time that Pumphrey picked up offensive player of the year honors. He has 1,908 yards rushing this season.
Wyoming (8-4, 6-2 Mountain West) and San Diego State (9-3, 6-2) meet in the league's title game Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming. The Cowboys beat the Aztecs 34-33 on Nov. 19 in Laramie.
