Doolittle, Woodard lead Oklahoma past Northern Colorado

Freshman Kristian Doolittle scored 17 points to help Oklahoma defeat Northern Colorado 87-66 on Tuesday night.
Jordan Woodard had 14 points and nine rebounds and Christian James added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who shot 54 percent from the field.
Jordan Davis had 15 points and seven assists, DJ Miles scored 11 points and Chaz Glotta added 10 points for Northern Colorado (2-5).
Oklahoma led 40-34 at halftime behind seven points, six rebounds and four assists from Woodard. Northern Colorado scored the first five points of the second half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 40-39, but the Sooners finally got things going. A technical foul against Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder helped spark the Sooners to a 10-point lead with about nine minutes to play. Woodard sent the fans to the exits when he made a circus layup and was fouled to put the Sooners up 79-61 with about three minutes to go.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Colorado: The Bears were battle tested with losses to traditionally strong programs Butler, Santa Clara, Arizona and Bucknell. They hung tough with the Sooners until the final minutes, and may be a handful for teams in the Big Sky Conference.
Oklahoma: The Sooners struggled against a non-power five conference opponent for the second straight game — they defeated Abilene Christian 72-64 last Friday. The Sooners clearly are still working out the kinks with their three new starters.
UP NEXT
Northern Colorado hosts Northern New Mexico on Saturday.
Oklahoma travels to No. 17 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Sooners will have their best chance to shake off their sluggish play and show they haven't fallen off too much since Buddy Hield moved on to the NBA.
