Vanderbilt hands Tennessee State its first loss

Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 22 points, Jeff Roberson added 13 and Vanderbilt beat Tennessee State 83-59 on Tuesday night, giving the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Fisher-Davis made 6 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the foul line. Vanderbilt's Luke Kornet and Riley LaChance both scored 12 points. The Commodores shot 60.9 percent from the floor in the first half, hitting 14 of their first 23 shots, including five 3-pointers.
Tennessee State (6-1), off to its best start since moving to Division I in 1977, fell to 1-36 against Southeastern Conference teams and 0-9 against Vanderbilt (4-3). Ken'Darrius Hamilton led the Tigers with 19 points and Darreon Reddick scored 12.
The Commodores broke a 7-all tie with a 10-2 run capped by Fisher-Davis' five straight points. Vanderbilt closed the first half with a 14-0 run, stretching its lead to 43-22 at halftime.
The Commodores went 10 of 23 from 3-point range outrebounded Tennessee State 39-20.
TSU's Tahjere McCall (14.5 ppg) fouled out with eight points and Wayne Martin (14 ppg) scored five. Jordan Reed was also well below his average (12 ppg) with just six points.
Tennessee State's Delanie Spencer, who came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points in Saturday's win over Reinhardt, was held to six points.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee State: The Tigers must regroup after their first loss and regain their offensive rhythm after shooting 41 percent from the floor.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores enter December with a little momentum, winning two consecutive games after solid outings by Fisher-Davis, Roberson, LaChance and Kornet.
UP NEXT
Tennessee State visits Lipscomb, another Nashville opponent, on Saturday before heading to North Carolina State on Dec. 10.
Vanderbilt plays Minnesota (6-1) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday before returning home to face High Point on Dec. 6. High Point (4-3) rallied from a 20-point deficit during the final 10 minutes to edge Morgan State on Monday.
