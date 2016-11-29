Anderson, Bobrovsky lead Blue Jackets past Lightning 5-1

Josh Anderson had a goal and two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist, and William Karlsson, Alexander Wennberg and Sam Gagner also scored as Columbus beat Tampa Bay for the second time in five days. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games.
Columbus played sharp defense, kept the puck in Tampa Bay's end and created plenty of good looks and quality shots.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves, and Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning with less than 3 minutes left to spoil the shutout.
Karlsson started the scoring for Columbus, taking a pass from Anderson on a 3-on-1 rush and burying a shot from the left circle 5:30 into the first period. It was his fourth goal of the season, and Ryan Murray also picked up an assist.
After a steal by the Blue Jackets, Seth Jones' pinpoint pass set up a goal by Wennberg at 3:40 of the second. He slammed it past a knot of players in front and Vasilevskiy's pads.
The Lightning put the puck in the net about 2 minutes later but after a replay review the goal was waved off because officials ruled Ondrej Palat interfered with Bobrovsky by pushing a Columbus player into him.
Anderson scored his seventh goal of the season 16 minutes into the second after Hartnell put a pass on his stick from behind the net. Hartnell scored his fifth on a rush after taking a slick pass from Anderson 1:57 into the third period.
Gagner scored his eighth goal when he skated around the net and pushed the puck past Vasilevskiy 12:38 into the third.
NOTES: Vasilevskiy, the Lightning's backup goalie, lost for the first time in his last five starts. ... Before the game, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of Monday's attack on the Ohio State University campus, along with recognition of Ohio State police officer Alan Horujko, who ended the attack by killing the suspect. ... D Dalton Prout and D Scott Harrington were scratched by Columbus. D Anton Stralman and forward Ryan Callahan were scratched for Tampa Bay. ... Lightning assistant coach Todd Richards, the Columbus head coach from 2012-15, returned to Nationwide Arena for the first time since he was fired seven games into the 2015 season. He is the winningest coach in franchise history (127-112-21) and the first to win a playoff game in Columbus (2014). ... The Blue Jackets traded defenseman Cody Goloubef to the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Ryan Stanton, who was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Travel to St. Louis to play the Blues on Thursday night.
Blue Jackets: Play the Avalanche in Colorado on Thursday.
