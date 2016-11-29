Sports

November 29, 2016 10:31 PM

Weber scores 24, Ball State beats NAIA Indiana-Kokomo 92-52

The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind.

Ryan Weber poured in a season-high 24 points, Tahjai Teague and Francis Kiapway each scored 18 points and Ball State defeated NAIA-member Indiana-Kokomo 92-52 on Tuesday night.

Teague made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Kiapway sank 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Tayler Parsons dished out a career-best 14 assists for Ball State (4-3). The Cardinals shot 16 for 36 from 3-point range — two shy of the school record — for 44 percent.

Beau Dedmond led Kokomo with nine points and the Cougars were held to 33-percent shooting (19-58). Ball State, meanwhile, shot 53 percent (35-66) from the field overall and outrebounded the Cougars 46-29. Trey Moses grabbed 12 boards and Weber added seven.

Ball State was playing its first home game since Nov. 15.

